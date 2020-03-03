Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca tweets “sarcastic” endorsement of spreading coronavirus at GOP rallies

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing push back from a Friday tweet that seemingly endorsed spreading the new coronavirus at conservative rallies.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mornings with the Mayor: 2020 race, coronavirus & AJ Bouye Mayor Michael Hancock talks about Denver's biggest issues Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:34Published 9 hours ago Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Sends Controversial Tweet Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:54Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Denver Democrat faces backlash after tweeting ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca faced conservative criticism Tuesday after sharing a meme on Twitter suggesting she stands in “solidarity”...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this