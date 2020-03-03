Global  

Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca tweets “sarcastic” endorsement of spreading coronavirus at GOP rallies

Denver Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing push back from a Friday tweet that seemingly endorsed spreading the new coronavirus at conservative rallies.
 A “sarcastic” retweet meant to call attention to the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has led to threats against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who spoke exclusively to Denver7 Wednesday following the social media backlash.

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Denver Democrat faces backlash after tweeting ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies

Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca faced conservative criticism Tuesday after sharing a meme on Twitter suggesting she stands in “solidarity”...
FOXNews.com

