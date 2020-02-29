‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 (
2 days ago)
A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $100 savings bonds in a burglary four years ago finally has her money back, thanks to some dedicated police officers.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
3 days ago < > Embed
WARSAW, POLAND — Aleksandra Sadowska, a 25-year-old from Wroclaw, Poland and devoted follower of famous rapper 'Popek' decided to copy him by getting the whites of her eyes dyed black.
After the eye-watering procedure, she began complaining of sharp pain in her eyeballs, according to her, the... Woman goes blind after having her eyeballs tattooed black 01:41
Recent related videos from verified sources
Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake
A 24-year-old California woman’s dreams of being a plant parent shriveled up and died... the day she realized the “perfect” succulent she had been nurturing for two years was actually plastic...
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:05 Published 7 hours ago
Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW)
A glam great gran polices online dating sites to catch scammers "preying on vulnerable rich older women" after being hounded by DOZENS of fraudsters.Suzanne Parker, 71, started joining dating sites..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this