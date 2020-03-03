Eric Petersen to Star Opposite Annie Murphy on AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Eric Petersen has been cast as the male lead opposite “Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy on AMC’s meta-comedy “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” a spokesperson for the cable channel told TheWrap Tuesday.



Mary Hollis Inboden and Alex Bonifer have also joined the dark series about a sitcom wife, which alternates between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy. According to AMC, “the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”



Petersen will play the lead role of Kevin, with Murphy starring as Allison, his wife who “escapes her confines and discovers her rage.”



“Kevin Can F*** Himself,” which will consist of eight hour-long episodes, “looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes.”



The series is created and executive produced by “Lodge 49” alum Valerie Armstrong. “Shrill” and “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” vet Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train.



Petersen’s TV credits include Kirstie Alley’s short-lived TV Land sitcom “Kirstie,” Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max,” as well as parts on “Big Bang Theory”, “Modern Family”, “NCIS”, “CSI”, “GCB” and the Lifetime movie “The Brittany Murphy Story.” On the film side, he appeared in the Coen Brothers'”The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” He’s also known for his extensive work on Broadway.



Inboden starred on Jenji Kohan’s Lifetime series “American Princess” and ABC’s “The Real O’Neals,” both of which have both been canceled.



She is repped by Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero Ent, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, et al.



Bonifer is a newcomer, but recently had a recurring role on NBC’s “Superstore” and has a role in the comedy feature “Film Fest.”



He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency, Working Entertainment and attorney Steve Younger.



Deadline first reported Petersen, Inboden and Bonifer’s casting.



