Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage OnlineSuper Tuesday isn’t just about politicians competing in primary elections, though it’s certainly mostly about that. On top of the political contests, we’ve also got a bunch of news networks competing for your attention, with every network putting their normal primetime programming aside for hours and hours of election coverage. CBS News is no exception, as it’ll devote plenty of time Tuesday evening to election results.

Broadcast CBS will start with the “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell at 6:30 p.m ET. After a break for local news, it’ll return for a three-hour special report on the Super Tuesday results, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those on the West Coast will get a bonus updates during the 8 p.m. hour after the special report ends.

Norah O’Donnell will continue to anchor, with plenty of CBS News correspondents chiming in as well, including: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Maria Elena Salinas, Ed O’Keefe, Reince Priebus and Jamal Simmons.

*Also Read:* How to Watch MSNBC's 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Live Online

On top of the folks in the studio, CBS News will have correspondents stationed around the country embedded with every major candidate in the Democratic presidential primary.

All CBS News programming is available for free on the 24-hour CBSN streaming service, which you can watch for free without any kind of TV login. No cable login, no CBS All Access subscription, nothing. It’s free, and you can watch CBSN right here.

Aside from the broadcast stuff, CBS News will also have its own exclusive programming dedicated to Super Tuesday. Elaine Quijano’s “Red & Blue” will air a special Super Tuesday edition of its show on CBSN starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. And CBSN’s Super Tuesday coverage will continue on after the broadcast coverage wraps up.

*Also Read:* How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live

CBS News isn’t the only free option you’ll have for Super Tuesday coverage. While the cable networks all have the usual subscription requirements, both NBC News and PBS NewsHour will also be streaming for free on Tuesday night.  You can get the details for NBC News here, and PBS NewsHour here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live

How to Watch CNN's Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Watch MSNBC's 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Live Online
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden 02:18

 A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden. He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday. So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the field? CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish [Video]Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish

Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:13Published

Max Wolff analyzes the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Max Wolff analyzes the economic and political impact of coronavirus

Economist Max Wolff joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss the economic and political impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 06:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Watch CNN’s Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Watch CNN’s Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage OnlineSuper Tuesday marks the biggest day yet in the 2020 presidential election cycle, with 14 states holding primary elections on March 3. A lot is at stake, with the...
The Wrap Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMediaiteSeattle Times

Eye Opener: 2020 Democrats face off in heated CBS News debate

Presidential contenders faced off in a heated CBS News debate during their final confrontation before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday. Also, federal...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen RT @MelissaPederse: #Featured #News Super Tuesday: Biden Sweeps South, Texas, But California Goes Toward Sanders https://t.co/8sIcooWrzR ht… 9 hours ago

Jennife25073649

Jennifer white RT @CNN: Joe Biden will win Virginia’s Democratic primary, CNN projects, an early signal that his momentum is real. Bernie Sanders will win… 10 hours ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Joe Biden Speaks After Super Tuesday Victory | NBC News (Live Stream) https://t.co/BWvRpbKw1N 22 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Super Tuesday: California, Texas Election Results | (Live Stream Recording) https://t.co/f4JkovVIps 1 day ago

Th2Thorpe

Richard Wayne Thorpe RT @CBSNews: CBS News projects Bloomberg wins American Samoa caucuses https://t.co/gT2qiwN72e https://t.co/JIabKhlplk 1 day ago

IrishPrince1128

IrishPrince I've got some awesome news everyone! I just joined up with a company for their ambassador program! I can't say who… https://t.co/unZ2uVqWO4 1 day ago

mokochita

Moeko Nitohbe RT @CBSEveningNews: CBS News has called these Super Tuesday races: Alabama: Biden Arkansas: Biden Colorado: Sanders Massachusetts: Biden… 1 day ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #Featured #News Super Tuesday: Biden Sweeps South, Texas, But California Goes Toward Sanders https://t.co/8sIcooWrzR https://t.co/1p6QLNE6Sp 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.