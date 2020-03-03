Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile ‘Out of Line’ for ‘Go to Hell’ Remark

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile ‘Out of Line’ for ‘Go to Hell’ Remark

The Wrap Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reacted late Tuesday night to being told to “go to hell” by Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chair, saying the comment was “out of line.”

“It’s never fun to have your teenagers come home from school and say, ‘Hey, Mom, you’re trending on social media because some woman said you should go to heck,’ but that being said, politics is a contact sport and I think she was out of line with her response,” McDaniel told Fox News’ Shannon Bream during coverage of Super Tuesday results.

She went on to say, “Of course, we all recognize that the Democrats did put their thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton in 2016 because of Donna, because of the book that she wrote. She exposed that.”

*Also Read:* Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair to 'Go to Hell' on Fox News Over 'Rigged' Primary Comment

Overall, McDaniel said she felt “in-her-lane” to talk about Democratic politics and the possibility of a rigged primary.

On Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday morning, McDaniel discussed the ongoing Super Tuesday voting and what the evening’s vote tallies will mean for remaining campaigns: “It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is, if he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon and it’s leading towards, potentially, a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

Asked later on Tuesday to respond to that, Brazile responded, “First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. First of all, stay the hell out of our race. I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to the Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process.”

After she lambasted the GOP for, in her estimation, not having its own primary process, she concluded, “Ronna, go to hell!”

Henry audibly said, “Whoa,” so Brazile doubled down: “No, go to hell! I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair to 'Go to Hell' on Fox News Over 'Rigged' Primary Comment

Super Tuesday 2020: Sanders Leads in California but Biden Has a Big Night

Bloomberg Spokesperson Talks Up Campaign's Chances Despite Early Super Tuesday Losses (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Donna Brazile and her black privilege

Donna Brazile and her black privilege 14:27

 No white person would ever be allowed to tell a black person to &quot;go to hell&quot; on national tv and then come back on a few hours later. But that is just what happened (in reverse) to Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Fox News.

Recent related news from verified sources

Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News Over ‘Rigged’ Primary Comment

Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News Over ‘Rigged’ Primary CommentWatch the latest video at foxnews.com Former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile clapped back at Republican National Committee chair...
The Wrap

'Go to hell,' Donna Brazile tells RNC chair Ronna McDaniel over claim primary 'rigged' against Sanders

"We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win," Brazile said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KwSmallwood

kee woody DONNA IS A 2 FACE LIAR RUSSIAN SPY CNN BROWN NOSE https://t.co/s7xyrVu5lP 1 day ago

CraigCBrowneSr

Craig C.Browne,Ed.D. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile ‘Out of Line’ trump has been way out of line since Day 1; GOP has so… https://t.co/RCc9CevRK5 1 day ago

ChangeNow911

A M E R I C A N #StopTheCoup 🇺🇸 RT @TheWrap: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile 'Out of Line' for 'Go to Hell' Remark https://t.co/zPDnqdjhnP 2 days ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile ‘Out of Line’ for ‘Go to Hell’ Remark… https://t.co/4onfY0iUWe 2 days ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y RNC Chair #RonnaMcDaniel Calls #DonnaBrazile ‘Out of Line’ for ‘Go to Hell’ Remark https://t.co/CyrR79fk2z https://t.co/omA39ynUMd 2 days ago

TheWrap

TheWrap RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile 'Out of Line' for 'Go to Hell' Remark https://t.co/zPDnqdjhnP 2 days ago

theReal_Rebel

rebel RT @DEADLINE: #SuperTuesday: Ex-DNC Chair Donna Brazile Tells RNC Boss To “Go To Hell” On Fox News, Blames Russia; Ronna McDaniel Calls Dem… 2 days ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Super Tuesday Slugfest: Ex-DNC Chair Donna Brazile Tells RNC Boss To “Go To Hell” On Fox News, Blames Russia; Ronna… https://t.co/y10aDrKFoP 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.