Deborah Norville celebrates 25 years anchoring "Inside Edition"

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Deborah Norville celebrates 25 years as anchor of CBS’s “Inside Edition,” where she reported on the defining moments of the last quarter-century. Norville anchored the program from inside a jail, a plane and the hospital bed where she had given birth hours earlier. She joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about her historic career.
 Special tribute set for Thursday's show

