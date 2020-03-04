Global  

Coronavirus: Los Angeles Declares Emergency, And U.S. Reports 80 Cases In 13 States

NPR Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"I have signed a declaration of local emergency for the City of Los Angeles," Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday.
Second Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In LA County

 The second case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County was reported Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 11.

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Nine people have died of the COVID-19 illness in the US and more than 130 have so far been infected, with the virus detected in more than a dozen states.
New confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in areas around the two most populous cities in the United States - four near New York and six in...
