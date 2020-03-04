Global  

US defence department linguist charged with espionage

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A defence department linguist is accused of sharing data with an individual linked to Hezbollah.
News video: DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage 00:30

 The US Department of Justice reported on Wednesday that a linguist with the Department of Defense has been charged with espionage.

U.S. Defence linguist charged with transmitting classified intelligence

The U.S. government said on Wednesday it had charged a Defence Department linguist with transmitting classified intelligence to a foreign national linked to the...
Reuters India


DangRUs2U

Angie RT @sweetromance: BBC News - US defence department linguist charged with espionage 👀🌹 https://t.co/xxhMVJXK1F 10 minutes ago

MrPaulStott

Dr Paul Stott US charges a defence department employee with espionage connected to Hezbollah. The alleged offences occurred durin… https://t.co/r62geArC7c 19 minutes ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea BBC News - A US defence department linguist has been charged with transmitting "highly sensitive classified" infor… https://t.co/Z5XfF8hVjx 25 minutes ago

Robb444Pearce

robert pearce US defence department linguist charged with espionage https://t.co/b9FX2fs9Lm She should be charged with treason a… https://t.co/qEfy8amPw3 29 minutes ago

KingofDaddys

Oracle Potter RT @jonotabot_: US defence department linguist charged with espionage. The problem with too many Liberals is that they will commit any crim… 29 minutes ago

jonotabot_

jono US defence department linguist charged with espionage. The problem with too many Liberals is that they will commit… https://t.co/4bhZXXld6H 33 minutes ago

AzuraCiaradh

Elizabeth R. US defence department linguist charged with espionage https://t.co/1fMsk2oB6u 48 minutes ago

