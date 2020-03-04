Global  

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shares update on cancer fight

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020
An estimated 57,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. About 47,000 will die from the disease. “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has been fighting stage four pancreatic cancer for exactly a year now. Jamie Yuccas reports.
News video: Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News

Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News 03:32

 'No Time to Die' becomes the first film to delay its release over the Coronavirus outbreak, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares an emotional update about his cancer diagnosis and a brand new look at Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman.'

