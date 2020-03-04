"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shares update on cancer fight

Emily Ball RT @USATODAY: In a video update, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek revealed a major milestone in his battle a year after being diagnosed with St… 2 minutes ago Spencer Karter RT @ABCNews4: Keep fighting, Alex! The popular "Jeopardy!" host marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with a message of hop… 12 minutes ago ABC News 4 Keep fighting, Alex! The popular "Jeopardy!" host marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with a mess… https://t.co/O2FZOntr7H 17 minutes ago OMS Pawprint Alex Trebek is the famous host of the show Jeopardy that has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He just… https://t.co/HJ8l7dAKO2 33 minutes ago tim drury RT @Pantagraph: The one-year survival rate for Alex Trebek's pancreatic cancer diagnosis is just 18%. "I'm very happy to report I have just… 34 minutes ago Charles Bender RT @Newsweek: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gives pancreatic cancer update and fans celebrate his one year survival https://t.co/ipyLQotpKk 39 minutes ago Bryan Doyle Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Shares One Year Update On His Pancreatic Cancer. 40 minutes ago oswald kendy RT @ABC: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to help Los Angeles-area homeless charity. https://t.co/FSG4UqRq1Q 50 minutes ago