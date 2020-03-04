Global  

New York coronavirus cases trace back to Manhattan lawyer

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
New York officials say about 1,000 people are expected to go into either mandatory or self quarantine in Westchester County. Meg Oliver reports.
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine 02:09

 At least 18 of the confirmed New York coronavirus cases trace back to a man from New Rochelle. Hundreds of people who attend his house of worship are under quarantine and that is raising any number of difficulties; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says NY Cases Jump To 76, With 10 People Hospitalized [Video]Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says NY Cases Jump To 76, With 10 People Hospitalized

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday in which he said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections had jumped to 76, and he urged senior citizens to avoid large gatherings.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 15:16Published

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published


COVID-19 Trumps Nationalism

(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) File Pic Kevin Rudd NEW YORK – I was recently walking along East 29th Street in Manhattan, aft...
MENAFN.com

Amtrak cancels nonstop Acela service between Washington, D.C., and New York amid coronavirus crisis

Amtrak’s is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has hurt travel demand. “We are...
Seattle Times

wolfjon4

J. W. RT @IsisGop: It's a race against the clock for officials trying to trace the path of the coronavirus in our area, as the number of confirme… 1 day ago

IsisGop

GOP = AMERICAN ISIS It's a race against the clock for officials trying to trace the path of the coronavirus in our area, as the number… https://t.co/cOtlc15mP0 1 day ago

davidmigoldberg

david m goldberg New York coronavirus cases trace back to Manhattan lawyer https://t.co/JjVCLFXmkq 2 days ago

LindaMedellin3

Linda Medellin New York coronavirus cases trace back to Manh... https://t.co/q5ix7Z1Vc1 via @CBSNLive 2 days ago

aa816smith

Amelia Smith cases trace back to Manhattan lawyer. New York officials say about 1,000 people are expected to go into either mand… https://t.co/yhuH61WbNH 2 days ago

stoled1

S. RT @AudrinaBigos: #Coronavirus Updates: -U.S. death toll rises to 11 with California's first death -California Governor declares a state… 2 days ago

holynamehealth

Holy Name Health ICYMI, our chief of infectious diseases, Dr. Suraj Saggar, spoke with CBS news corespondent, Meg Oliver, on the lat… https://t.co/xMgUf2OQnk 2 days ago

AudrinaBigos

Audrina Bigos #Coronavirus Updates: -U.S. death toll rises to 11 with California's first death -California Governor declares a… https://t.co/1CW3vAKQvr 2 days ago

