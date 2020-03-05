Global  

California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related deathCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency following the state's first coronavirus death.
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo more people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, including the first reported death outside of Washington state. A California resident...
Newsy

California declares emergency, quarantines ship after 1st virus death

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus-linked death of an elderly man who disembarked from the ship less than...
CBS News


FirehouseNews

Firehouse News Three Rocklin #firefighters were quarantined and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after a California… https://t.co/H5KiL9uTor 1 minute ago

Tiredofweirdos

Cruela 🇺🇸❤️ RT @Castterry: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death. California has reported a total of… 2 minutes ago

BenBell86931876

Ben Bell RT @JamesEHiggins: Progressive Nitwit Newsom @GavinNewsom (D-CA) bans cruise ship with American coronavirus passengers from docking in SF.… 14 minutes ago

Forgetmenotcwm1

[email protected] RT @BobRmhenry1: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after just one coronavirus-related death to mooch off the U.S. taxpayer… 14 minutes ago

JamesEHiggins

James Higgins Progressive Nitwit Newsom @GavinNewsom (D-CA) bans cruise ship with American coronavirus passengers from docking in… https://t.co/FSkxojlLND 23 minutes ago

Prettylatina222

𝒜𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓃𝑒🥂 RT @KTVU: California has declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/VXBXWc9yuW https://t.co/j9WPPrkaJp 28 minutes ago

Geo56854102

Geo Lovett RT @pushforward40: California has one coronavirus death and @GavinNewsom declares state of emergency! I guess all of the homeless dying on… 31 minutes ago

kost1035fm

KOST 103.5 California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the first death from the novel corona… https://t.co/0b5is36326 31 minutes ago

