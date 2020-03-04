Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California > In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency

In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The state's first coronavirus death and growing number of diagnoses prompts Newsom to declare a state of emergency. And a $15 billion bond measure appears headed for failure — its author blames the title. Plus, will a 13,000-home East Bay development suffer a typical California defeat?
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans

Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans 02:27

 Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus [Video]Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Pittsburghers are among the passenger on a California cruise ship being tested after a coronavirus death, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return [Video]Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo more people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, including the first reported death outside of Washington state. A California resident...
Newsy Also reported by •RTTNewsFOXNews.comMENAFN.comCBS NewsDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comIndependentReuters

Eye Opener: First coronavirus death in California

California has declared a state of emergency after experiencing its first coronavirus-linked death, bringing the national death toll up to 11. Also, Mike...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.