2 Jurors Voted to Spare Nathaniel Woods's Life. Alabama Is Set to Execute Him.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. Advocates are urging the governor to intervene before his execution on Thursday.
Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court intervened on Thursday,...
NYTimes.com

