Planned Parenthood leader speaks out on Supreme Court abortion case

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court is weighing its first major abortion case since President Trump appointed two conservative judges to the bench. The case is challenging a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Planned Parenthood filed a court brief calling the law “unconstitutional.” Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins “CBS This Morning” after being in court for arguments on Wednesday.
News video: U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case 02:18

 U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure. Jillian Kitchener has more.

