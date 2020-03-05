Global  

McConnell slams Schumer's comments on Supreme Court justices

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to make threatening remarks towards Supreme Court justices Wednesday.
News video: McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 02:42

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members [Video]Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members

No apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen. Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he&apos;d chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


McConnell Condemns Schumer's Comments Targeting Supreme Court Justices

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledged he should not have used the words he did about Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh when he addressed abortion-rights...
NPR

Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response

'MITCH MCCONNELL is set to pour gasoline on a CHUCK SCHUMER/Supreme Court controversy'
Daily Caller


