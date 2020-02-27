Global  

Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the state Thursday to face charges. Lori Vallow has been held on a $5 million bail since her arrest in Hawaii. Her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Rexburg, Idaho where Vallow’s court appearance is scheduled.
Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State. The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.

Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State. The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.

Lori Vallow is due in court Friday in Idaho.

Lori Vallow is due in court Friday in Idaho.

Mom of missing kids to face felony charges in Idaho

A mother suspected in the disappearance of her two children is back in Idaho. Lori Vallow was arrested as FBI released new images of the missing kids who were...
Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, denied bail reduction, held on $5M bond before extradition

A judge in Hawaii Wednesday refused to reduce the $5 million bail bond for Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing from Idaho since September, according...
