Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the state Thursday to face charges. Lori Vallow has been held on a $5 million bail since her arrest in Hawaii. Her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Rexburg, Idaho where Vallow’s court appearance is scheduled.
A mother suspected in the disappearance of her two children is back in Idaho. Lori Vallow was arrested as FBI released new images of the missing kids who were... CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times
A judge in Hawaii Wednesday refused to reduce the $5 million bail bond for Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing from Idaho since September, according... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •CBS News •Seattle Times
