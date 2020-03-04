Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus daily news update, March 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Coronavirus daily news update, March 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 39 people in Washington state have been diagnosed, including 10 people who have died. Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ News Update For March 4

WBZ News Update For March 4 02:31

 Biden Wins MA Democratic Primary; Coronavirus Meeting For State Leaders; Hundreds Of Hands-Free Driving Warnings; 7-Day Forecast

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus found in 2 new states, Washington's toll climbs [Video]Coronavirus found in 2 new states, Washington's toll climbs

At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado [Video]Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 27:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus daily update, March 4: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 28 people in...
Seattle Times

NBA Calendar

April 15 — Regular season ends. April 18 — Playoffs begin. May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago. May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago. Most Read Stories...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.