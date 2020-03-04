Coronavirus daily news update, March 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 39 people in Washington state have been diagnosed, including 10 people who have died. Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and […]
Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..
