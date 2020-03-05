Global  

Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response

Daily Caller Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo's Story Is All About GOP's Response
News video: McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 02:42

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members [Video]Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members

No apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen. Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he&apos;d chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Says He Regrets Remarks About Supreme Court Justices


TIME

Schumer says he misspoke in remarks directed at two Supreme Court justices, defends abortion rights

Schumer's remarks on the Senate floor came a day after his comments at a rally outside the Supreme Court prompted a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress...
Seattle Times

