Report: Eagles allowing left tackle Jason Peters to become a free agent

Delawareonline Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Jason Peters has spent the last 11 seasons with the Eagles, but they appear ready to turn over left tackle to Andre Dillard.
 
Philadelphia Eagles allowing left tackle Jason Peters to become a free agent

The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing left tackle Jason Peters, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer, to enter the free-agency market.
