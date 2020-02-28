Wendell Goler, Former Fox News Senior White House Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Dies at 70

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Wendell Goler, former Fox News senior White House foreign affairs correspondent, died this week, a spokesperson for the cable news channel confirmed to TheWrap Thursday. He was 70.



Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume announced his longtime colleague’s passing on Twitter, saying that the “apparent cause [of Goler’s death] was kidney failure.”



Goler joined Fox News when it first launched in 1996 as a correspondent. The reporter worked his way up to White House foreign affairs correspondent and during his 28-year tenure in that role, Goler covered the administrations of five presidents.



“Wendell was a gifted correspondent, a wonderful colleague and a Fox News original whose reporting was respected on both sides of the aisle. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Marge and his entire family,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement Thursday.



*Also Read:* Fox News Wins Super Tuesday Ratings With 4.2 Million Primetime Viewers



Fox News senior vice president and D.C. bureau chief Bryan Boughton added: “Wendell Goler was a great journalist and helped build Fox News from the ground up. Wendell was a professional who pursued all angles of a story so he could report it fairly. Wendell was also a great guy to work with and brought a lot of fun and smiles to our long hours of travel around the world.”



Before Goler joined Fox News, he worked as a White House correspondent for the Associated Press Broadcast Services. He was also a reporter for several Washington, D.C.-based stations, including WJLA-TV and WRC-TV.



