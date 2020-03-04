‘The Masked Singer’ Pushes Nik Wallenda’s ‘Volcano Live’ Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Nik Wallenda may have successfully tightrope-walked across a friggin’ active volcano on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the stunt programming was successful in TV ratings.



Despite the heavily promoted event, ABC actually finished in last place among the Big 4 broadcasters on Wednesday.



Powered by “The Masked Singer,” Fox won the night in ratings in the key demo. Click here to find out who was voted off its silly singing competition last night.



NBC finished first in total viewers.



*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes 'Volcano Live!' Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a Ton



“Volcano Live With Nik Wallenda” aired live in the eastern and central time zones. It was tape-delayed for the mountain and pacific time zones.



Find ratings for the last live Wallenda special, 2019’s “Highwire Live,” here. That one, which also aired on ABC, did better than this one.



Fox was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.8/9 and 6.7 million viewers. At 9, “Lego Masters” landed a 1.0/5 and 3 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Has a Huge 'Last-Minute Decision' to Make Before Walking Over an Active Volcano



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 7.9 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 had a 1.0/6 and 8.3 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” got a 1.1/6 and 8.2 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 1.0/6 and 7.1 million viewers.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and second in viewers with 5 million. “Survivor” at 8 put up a 1.4/7 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” got a 0.6/3 and 4.5 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers.



ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “Volcano Live” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7/3 and 4.2 million viewers. At 10, “Stumptown” had a 0.4/2 and 2.4 million viewers.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Unveils Another Celebrity Masked Singer: And the Taco Is... (Video)



Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1 million.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 649,000. “Riverdale” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 681,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” managed a 0.1/1 and 617,000 viewers.



