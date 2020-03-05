‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Another Celebrity Masked Singer: And the Taco Is… (Video) Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)



“The Masked Singer” aired Season 3’s Group B championships on Wednesday, an episode that ended with three contestants set to move on to the finals and one cut and unmasked.



After Group B’s four remaining competitors, Elephant, Kitty, Taco and Frog, performed, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge T-Pain (who won the show’s first season as The Monster) and the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.



They picked Taco, who had performed “Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops. He was unmasked and revealed to be former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host and current “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Beats NBC's 'Chicago' Crossover in Demo Ratings - But Not in Viewers



Along with the now-eliminated Taco, Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the full Season 3 lineup of masked contestants includes Banana, Frog, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Bear, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel.



Between those 18 contestants, they’ve “amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.



Next week, Season 3’s Group C, which includes Swan, Kitty, Bear, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel, will be introduced. Over the course of three episodes, the group will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join the finalists from Groups A and B in the show’s “Super 9” lineup. Those nine competitors will battle it out for the rest of the season to see who wins the golden mask trophy.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Mouse Tells Us Why She Didn't Even Attempt to Disguise Her Voice



You can watch Taco’s performance via the video above and his unmasking below.



“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.





