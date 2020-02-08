Global  

The full worm supermoon is coming to a sky near you Monday night

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first of three straight full moon supermoons,
 
News video: First Supermoon of 2020, a 'Worm Moon,' Coming in March

First Supermoon of 2020, a 'Worm Moon,' Coming in March 00:56

 Mark your calendars for March 9th to catch the first supermoon of the year, when the moon will appear 7% larger than the average full moon.

March Super 'Worm Moon' To Light Up The Sky Over Baltimore [Video]March Super 'Worm Moon' To Light Up The Sky Over Baltimore

The third full moon of the year will peak on Monday -- and this one is called the Worm Moon.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England [Video]Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England

A full snow moon is visible in the sky over the Derbyshire Dales. Timelapse footage captured on Saturday (February 8) shows the full snow moon - named for a full moon that falls in the month of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:11Published


Super Worm Moon To Wiggle Into The Sky On Monday Night

An alternative name for this moon is the Full Sap Moon, because this is also the time of year "when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow." [ more › ]
Gothamist

Full worm supermoon on deck: What you need to know

Skywatchers are in for a treat next week when the full worm supermoon rises in the sky.
FOXNews.com

