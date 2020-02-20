Isla Fisher to Star on CBS All Access Dark Comedy Series ‘Guilty Party’ Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Isla Fisher is set to star on and executive produce “Guilty Party,” a new half-hour dark comedy series ordered at CBS All Access, the streaming service announced Thursday.



The show follows Beth Baker (Fisher), “a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career. She latches on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”



“Guilty Party” is written by Rebecca Addelman (“Dead to Me”), with Trent O’Donnell (“No Activity”) set to direct. Addelman and O’Donnell will also serve as executive producers alongside Fisher, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler and Mike Farah. Joe Hardesty is a co-executive producer. The series hails from CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic.



“‘Guilty Party’ is a wild ride fueled by Beth’s grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself,” CBS All Access executive vice president and head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement. “We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. We are thrilled to add ‘Guilty Party’ to our growing comedy slate which includes ‘Why Women Kill,’ ‘No Activity’ and the upcoming animated ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.'”



Addelman added: “‘Guilty Party’ is a genre-bending show that tackles contemporary issues – the prison system, the death of print journalism and pervasive gun culture, to name a few – but has, at its core, smart, funny, ambitious and deeply complicated female characters,””It’s been an absolute joy to write and create alongside fabulous studio, network and producing partners, and my hope is that it gives audiences a fresh take on the genre.”



Fisher will next be seen in the film “Blithe Spirit,” which also stars Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Dame Judi Dench. The “Wedding Crashers” actress recently starred in “Greed” directed by Michael Winterbottom and co-starring Steve Coogan. She is also currently filming “Godmothered” opposite Jillian Bell and directed by Sharon Maguire.



