Watch Tom Hanks In The Trailer For The Upcoming WWII Movie ‘Greyhound’

Check out the official trailer for Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan!
Release Date: June 12, 2020
Greyhound is a war movie directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also serves as writer and producer. It is based on...
Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and more star in this new trailer for 'Greyhound'. During World War II, a US Navy skipper must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs...
