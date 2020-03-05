Global  

Watch Tom Hanks In The Trailer For The Upcoming WWII Movie ‘Greyhound’

Daily Caller Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Will you see it?
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Official Trailer

Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Official Trailer 02:38

 Check out the official trailer for Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Greyhound is a war movie directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also serves as writer and producer. It is based on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks war movie rescheduled for Father's day [Video]Tom Hanks war movie rescheduled for Father's day

Sony bosses have bumped Tom Hank’s World War Two movie, Greyhound, to mid-June to capitalise on America's Father's Day and Flag Day holidays.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer [Video]Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham In 'Greyhound' First Trailer

Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and more star in this new trailer for 'Greyhound'. During World War II, a US Navy skipper must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Greyhound’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Brings ‘Hell Down From On High’ in First Look at WWII Film (Video)

Tom Hanks is back in World War II with his latest film, “Greyhound,” in which he plays a commander of a U.S. destroyer using the power of the U.S. Navy to...
The Wrap

Tom Hanks Fights the Nazis in 'Greyhound' Trailer - Watch!

Tom Hanks is fighting against Nazi submarines in the first trailer for Greyhound! Here’s a plot summary: “In the early days of WWII, an international convoy...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Watch Tom Hanks Battle Nazi U-Boats In  ‘Greyhound’ Trailer https://t.co/GGDpH6Gftx https://t.co/YAB6burHFV 3 minutes ago

gCaptain

gCaptain Watch the Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Latest Maritime Thriller, GREYHOUND https://t.co/OUGODnstgn 4 minutes ago

HamletBeThree

Jim Vanham RT @THR: Tom Hanks leads an international group of ships across the North Atlantic in the trailer for Sony Pictures' 'Greyhound.' Watch: ht… 8 minutes ago

BevVincent

Bev Vincent RT @PenguinBooks: Watch the first trailer for #Greyhound, the new WWII epic about the Battle of the Atlantic starring @tomhanks as a captai… 16 minutes ago

Catman_Rilea

Donald Rilea Greyhound - Official Trailer (2020) Tom Hanks https://t.co/YU8bPnS6a4 via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

TheTyroneMagnus

Tyrone Magnus Greyhound - Official Trailer (2020) Tom Hanks - Reaction! https://t.co/uQaNhNJKBi via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

AmericanEowyn

Jocelyn RT @PastorBenMeyer: Luther’s Evening Prayer is featured in the trailer for the new Tom Hanks WWII film. GREYHOUND Official Trailer (2020)… 25 minutes ago

RobertHusseinHo

RobertHusseinHolbert GREYHOUND Official Trailer (2020) Tom Hanks https://t.co/qhif8Wc1Se via @YouTube 28 minutes ago

