Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for eventual return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren. The U.S. space agency […]


