Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for eventual return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren. The U.S. space agency […]
Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

 The team at NASA chooses from a list of nine names submitted from students across the country. Which name do you think they'll choose. Here are the odds, provided by The Morning Brew. Clarity (9–2) Endurance (7–1) Fortitude (10–1) Ingenuity (10–1) Courage (20–1) Vision...

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named &apos;Perseverance.&apos; The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Mars 2020 rover gets new name ahead of July launch: Perseverance

NASA's next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for eventual...
CBC.ca

NASA names new Mars rover Perseverance

NASA names new Mars rover PerseveranceNASA/JPL-Caltech After a months-long naming contest, NASA has renamed its newest Mars rover Perseverance ahead of the robot’s scheduled launch to the Red...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchMashableBusiness Insiderengadget

