Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for eventual return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren. The U.S. space agency […]
The team at NASA chooses from a list of nine names submitted from students across the country. Which name do you think they'll choose. Here are the odds, provided by The Morning Brew.
Clarity (9–2)
Endurance (7–1)
Fortitude (10–1)
Ingenuity (10–1)
Courage (20–1)
Vision...
NASA/JPL-Caltech
