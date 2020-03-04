Debbie P RT @ReutersPolitics: Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source https://t.co/6OuhMnVRzy https://t.… 6 minutes ago rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source https://t.co/wGwVmlBZtz https://t.co/mXA3V… 17 minutes ago NewsFlash911 New post (Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source) has been published o… https://t.co/NzluKFGRY9 33 minutes ago This Too Shall Pass Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source - Reuters https://t.co/eTtS1IMOhd via @GoogleNews 47 minutes ago Joe Sheridan New Topic *Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source* just posted in *Pol… https://t.co/Q0tFFWjoZ6 51 minutes ago Twheater Montana Governor Bullock looks at U.S. Senate run, lifting Democratic hopes: source https://t.co/C1vm5zNzNU https://t.co/aDPduFeapN 53 minutes ago