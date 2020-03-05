Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’

Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’

The Wrap Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’Elizabeth Warren, who ended her presidential bid on Thursday, said that to discuss the prevalence of sexism in the 2020 race was to answer a “trap question for every woman.”

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?'” Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “I promise you this: I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on.”



Warren on sexism in the 2020 race: "That is the trap question for every woman. If you say yeah, there was sexism in this race, everyone says, 'Whiner.' And if you say no, there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?'" https://t.co/7eG9ZYlQsW pic.twitter.com/zMy5ohtbgd

— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2020



Throughout her presidential run, pundits and challengers alike have taken aim at Warren’s “likability,” her demeanor, her intelligence. And in recent weeks, some have also questioned whether there was media “erasure” of her and her campaign.

But after a lackluster performance on Super Tuesday, Warren officially ended her bid on Thursday and explained her decision to her campaign staffers in a phone call.

“I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me — or you — to what we’ve accomplished,” Warren said in her remarks, which were also shared on a Medium post. “We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Rips Michael Bloomberg Over His Response to Sexual Harassment NDAs

Are the Media Erasing Elizabeth Warren's Presence in the Presidential Race?

New York Times Endorses Both Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for 2020 Democratic Primary
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:01

 Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race The Massachusetts senator announced her decision during a staff call on Thursday morning. The move comes after a round of disappointing Super Tuesday finishes. Warren's ability to secure the nomination lost traction as she went from placing third...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the shrinking field of Democratic candidates.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race [Video]Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren to drop out of 2020 race, setting up one-on-one showdown between Sanders, Biden

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance -- a move that could boost Vermont Sen. Bernie...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Elizabeth Warren drops out of Democratic presidential race after Super Tuesday rout

In in a call with campaign staff, Warren announced the decision to drop out of the race.
DNA Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comBusiness InsiderHaaretzUSATODAY.comCTV NewsCBC.caBelfast TelegraphNews24Premium Times NigeriaWorldNews

Tweets about this

diamondlifelb

Loverboy RT @LucasWMann: I believe that Elizabeth Warren was the best presidential candidate I’ve seen in my lifetime, and her loss is entirely a re… 2 minutes ago

marymhartnett

Mary Hartnett RT @CBSNews: Warren on sexism in the 2020 race: "That is the trap question for every woman. If you say yeah, there was sexism in this race,… 6 minutes ago

03forester

frances robinson RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Elizabeth Warren dodges sexism question as she drops out of presidential race https://t.co/nDL2dYDt1X @FoxNews #AAG #A… 6 minutes ago

fresafresca3000

fresafresca "..Republican women have to walk a...tightrope backward and in high heels. But at least it’s a potential pathway to… https://t.co/fbIhSaluhR 18 minutes ago

starrfin

LukeHandCool Elizabeth Warren dodges sexism question as she drops out of presidential race https://t.co/J4E9JLEZrq 20 minutes ago

dzee_szed

OH NO! A BEAR! RT @axios: Warren calls gender a "trap question" for women in presidential politics: "If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' ev… 22 minutes ago

torrHL

Torr Leonard RT @ABC: Elizabeth Warren: "If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says, 'Whiner!' And if you say, 'No, there was no s… 34 minutes ago

baughman_kerry

Kerry Baughman RT @TheWrap: Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: 'That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman' https://t.co/U1jNmJ0ppf 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.