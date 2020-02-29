Global  

N.J. Officials Say They Have 2 Presumptive Coronavirus Cases

CBS 2 Thursday, 5 March 2020
The first patient is a health care worker in his 30s who has an apartment in Fort Lee. The second patient is being treated at Englewood Hospital. 
News video: Acting N.J. Gov. Sheila Oliver Announces 2nd Presumptive Coronavirus Case

Acting N.J. Gov. Sheila Oliver Announces 2nd Presumptive Coronavirus Case 17:05

 Acting New Jersey Gov. Sheila Oliver was joined by officials to give an update on coronavirus cases in that state.

