Lil Dicky Reveals the Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Dropped an Album in Almost 5 Years Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Lil Dicky is doing a lot of rapping on TV this week — but the “Lemme Freak” artist still has some ‘splaining to do about why he hasn’t dropped an album in nearly five years.



The rapper, whose real name is Dave Burd, came clean about the real reason why it’s taken him so long to release new music in a recent interview with TheWrap ahead of Wednesday’s premiere of his semi-autobiographical FXX series, “Dave.”



“I’m a no-stone-unturned kind of artist,” he explained. “I haven’t put an album out for four and a half years. At this point, my fans are like ‘What the hell is wrong with you, man?”



*Also Read:* FXX's 'Dave': Lil Dicky Wants You to See Him as a 'Human Being, Not Just a 3-and-a-Half-Minute Song'



It’s a decision he addressed in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this year, but the rapper hopes that “Dave” will shed some more light on the reasons behind his slow creative process. Perhaps watching him play himself on a TV show will help all those music-hungry Dickheads — that’s what his fans call themselves — glean some understanding about the “perfectionist” tendencies that have kept him from dropping an album since 2015’s “Professional Rapper.”



“In the show, you’ll see what kind of person I am,” he said. “Maybe [my fans] will understand to an extent, ‘Oh, so this is why it takes him so long to do X, Y or Z,'” he said. “But really, I just wanted people to see me for me. If it helps my fans to see, ‘Oh he’s like a perfectionist — I see that through his character in the show, I now understand why it could take a guy like him four and a half years to finish an album.'”



As for when exactly the album will drop, Burd still doesn’t have a super concrete timeline, but he hopes to have it out by the end of 2020.



*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets,' '30 for 30,' 'Try Guys' Among Early Streamy Award Winners



“I gotta finish it. The sooner the better, I’ll say that. I could finish it in a month, or it could take me 15 years,” he joked before quickly taking it back.



“It won’t take 15 years. At a certain point, I’m just gonna have to put my foot down and just do it,” he said. “I’m a few songs away still.”



Until then, the Dickheads of the world will just have to be patient.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Peloton Settles $150 Million Music Copyright Lawsuit for Using Lady Gaga, Drake Songs



Will Lady Gaga's New #ShotOniPhone Music Video 'Stupid Love' Boost Apple's Ailing Fortunes? (Video)



Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in 'The Man' Music Video Lil Dicky is doing a lot of rapping on TV this week — but the “Lemme Freak” artist still has some ‘splaining to do about why he hasn’t dropped an album in nearly five years.The rapper, whose real name is Dave Burd, came clean about the real reason why it’s taken him so long to release new music in a recent interview with TheWrap ahead of Wednesday’s premiere of his semi-autobiographical FXX series, “Dave.”“I’m a no-stone-unturned kind of artist,” he explained. “I haven’t put an album out for four and a half years. At this point, my fans are like ‘What the hell is wrong with you, man?”*Also Read:* FXX's 'Dave': Lil Dicky Wants You to See Him as a 'Human Being, Not Just a 3-and-a-Half-Minute Song'It’s a decision he addressed in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this year, but the rapper hopes that “Dave” will shed some more light on the reasons behind his slow creative process. Perhaps watching him play himself on a TV show will help all those music-hungry Dickheads — that’s what his fans call themselves — glean some understanding about the “perfectionist” tendencies that have kept him from dropping an album since 2015’s “Professional Rapper.”“In the show, you’ll see what kind of person I am,” he said. “Maybe [my fans] will understand to an extent, ‘Oh, so this is why it takes him so long to do X, Y or Z,'” he said. “But really, I just wanted people to see me for me. If it helps my fans to see, ‘Oh he’s like a perfectionist — I see that through his character in the show, I now understand why it could take a guy like him four and a half years to finish an album.'”As for when exactly the album will drop, Burd still doesn’t have a super concrete timeline, but he hopes to have it out by the end of 2020.*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets,' '30 for 30,' 'Try Guys' Among Early Streamy Award Winners“I gotta finish it. The sooner the better, I’ll say that. I could finish it in a month, or it could take me 15 years,” he joked before quickly taking it back.“It won’t take 15 years. At a certain point, I’m just gonna have to put my foot down and just do it,” he said. “I’m a few songs away still.”Until then, the Dickheads of the world will just have to be patient.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Peloton Settles $150 Million Music Copyright Lawsuit for Using Lady Gaga, Drake SongsWill Lady Gaga's New #ShotOniPhone Music Video 'Stupid Love' Boost Apple's Ailing Fortunes? (Video)Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in 'The Man' Music Video 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published How Jadakiss Has Kept Going After 20 Years 01:33 Rapper Jadakiss speaks on how he has stay motivated and continue making music after 20 years, including how his kids have helped him stay current. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion... You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Lil Dicky Celebrates His 'Dave' Comedy Series Premiere - Watch Trailer Here! Lil Dicky happily steps out of his limo while arriving at the premiere of his FXX comedy series Dave held at Directors Guild Of America on Thursday (February 27)...

Just Jared 6 days ago



Who Is Lil Dicky? Meet the Rapper-Turned-Dave Star Will the real Lil Dicky please stand up? On Wednesday, March 4, the viral rapper with a flair for the comedic born Dave Burd will blur the lines of fact and...

E! Online 2 days ago





Tweets about this ω๏๏∂y #LilDicky Reveals the Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Dropped an Album in Almost 5 Years https://t.co/uXD81IyWDD https://t.co/AMxDmGl1PB 3 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/foRSHW14XA Lil Dicky is doing a lot of rapping on TV this week - but the "Lemme Freak" artist still h… https://t.co/rGSOPYQWpK 4 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Lil Dicky Reveals the Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Dropped an Album in Almost 5 Years… https://t.co/7cUXbRB7iP 4 hours ago TheWrap .@LilDickyTweets Reveals the Real Reason Why He Hasn't Dropped an Album in Almost 5 Years https://t.co/FT0i61DTSz 4 hours ago