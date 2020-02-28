Global  

Connelly: A woman's place is in the house -- the White House

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The "highest, hardest glass ceiling" in American politics remains intact. With Sen. Elizabeth Warren leaving the Democratic race on Thursday, the country won't have a woman as major party nominee for President in 2020.

"One of the hardest parts of this is ... all these little girls who are going to wait for four more years," as Warren put it.
