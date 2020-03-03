Global  

Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony charges

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lori Vallow, the 46-year-old mother of missing Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, was arrested Feb. 20 and faces felony child desertion charges.
 
News video: Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho

Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho 02:09

 Chandler investigators said they want to speak to Lori Vallow once she is extradited to Idaho. The 46-year-old is in a Hawaii jail facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children.

Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony child desertion charges

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested Feb. 20 on two counts of child desertion and will face the charges in Idaho.  
USATODAY.com

Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman was expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho on Wednesday to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter....
Seattle Times


KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother of two missing children, arrived in her home state Thursday to face charges after she… https://t.co/7pLLtH52vD 52 seconds ago

ElkoDenise

#14LOVER #Resister🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @FBISaltLakeCity: The #FBI, @RexburgPolice are asking any visitors to @YellowstoneNPS on 9/8/19 submit multimedia that may show missing… 2 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 The #FBI has released photos of #Doomsday #MoM #Lori #Vallow, her two now-missing children, and her brother during… https://t.co/lEALQKP6f4 3 minutes ago

DeepDrkTruthPod

The Deep Dark Truth Podcast Updates in the Lori Vallow Case| If you visited #yellowstone on September 8th, 2019 the FBI would like to view all… https://t.co/B77XS4j35S 9 minutes ago

BlueState2018

Donkey RT @nbcsandiego: U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos to see if they can spot any… 17 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony charges https://t.co/zo1oU4IrQi https://t.co/doJSkaMLi2 23 minutes ago

diamactive2001

Elizabeth Diamond RT @ShotsRangOut: Only God knows what she’s done with the children 😡 Lori Vallow extradited to Idaho on charges tied to missing kids https… 38 minutes ago

KAGSnews

KAGS News Lori Vallow to appear in Idaho court Friday: Watch live, follow live tweets at 2 p.m. https://t.co/hsLdSMhehk 40 minutes ago

