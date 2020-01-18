Global  

Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court intervened on Thursday, delaying his execution.
Supreme Court orders temporary stay of execution for death row inmate Nathaniel Woods

The order, signed by Justice Clarence Thomas, said the execution will be halted pending further order of the court.
CBS News

2 Jurors Voted to Spare Nathaniel Woods's Life. Alabama Is Set to Execute Him.

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. Advocates are urging the governor to intervene...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

MRSAleZZ

MRSAleZZ RT @justinamash: The stay of execution has been denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. Even if Nathaniel Woods deserves punishment, his executio… 2 seconds ago

RachelLS_313

RachelS. 🌹 RT @RevDrBarber: UPDATE: "The U.S. Supreme Court entered a *temporary* stay ... a common practice prior to an execution." https://t.co/kB… 2 seconds ago

Lydia91436965

Lydia RT @KristenClarkeJD: The family of Nathaniel Woods, has been desperately pleading and advocating for his life to be spared. They learn abou… 4 seconds ago

gforrest47

Ginny Forrest 🐘🐬 Live updates: Execution of Nathaniel Woods back on after stay from Supreme Court lifted https://t.co/H5R8jspRFg 9 seconds ago

nevrcomplicated

Common Sense RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods, hours after temporarily h… 11 seconds ago

efreemanart

Elizabeth Freeman RT @cnnbrk: The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods, hours after temporarily halting the exe… 14 seconds ago

WBHM

WBHM 90.3 FM RT @WBHM: The U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay of execution and Gov. Kay Ivey denied clemency. This means the execution of Nathaniel Wood… 16 seconds ago

lorbe

lorbe RT @DetroitLove88: ‼UPDATE‼ SupremeCourt lifts TemporaryStay of execution of Alabama inmate NathanielWoods Woods' co-defendant,WhoHas con… 22 seconds ago

