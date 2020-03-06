Global  

Maryland governor confirms 3 coronavirus cases

Friday, 6 March 2020
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the confirmation of three cases of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, on Thursday.
News video: Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases 02:46

WHAT WE KNOW: Coronavirus In Maryland [Video]WHAT WE KNOW: Coronavirus In Maryland

The first three confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Maryland Thursday night. Here's what we know about the three patients.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 05:11Published

Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans To NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament Amid Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Maryland [Video]Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans To NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament Amid Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Maryland

In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, Johns Hopkins University said it will not be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published


Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases

Colorado authorities announced the first two coronavirus cases in their state, while Maryland's Governor announced his state's first three. All five patients had...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reutersbizjournalscbs4.com

Gov. Larry Hogan confirms 3 coronavirus cases in Montgomery County

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday evening that three residents of Montgomery County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, marking the first...
bizjournals Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReuters

