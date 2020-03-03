Senate approves $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, sending measure to Trump for enactment
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak, sending the measure to the White House for enactment. The vote was 96 to 1. The House voted on an identical measure Wednesday and approved it 415 to 2. The Senate’s sole dissenting vote […]
WASHINGTON — Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached agreement Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, racing... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters •NPR •Newsy •CBS News
Tweets about this
Florence Ferrara RT @ABC: Senate overwhelmingly passes $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the spreading novel coronavirus, sending much-needed ai… 8 minutes ago