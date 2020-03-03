Global  

Senate approves $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, sending measure to Trump for enactment

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak, sending the measure to the White House for enactment. The vote was 96 to 1. The House voted on an identical measure Wednesday and approved it 415 to 2. The Senate’s sole dissenting vote […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus 02:10

 CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.

Senate approves $8.3B coronavirus spending bill

The Senate on Thursday passed an $8.3 billion spending bill to help battle the outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S., in a move that came less than 24 hours...
FOXNews.com

Congressional negotiators reach deal on roughly $8 billion in emergency coronavirus funds

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached agreement Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, racing...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersNPRNewsyCBS News

