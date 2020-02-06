Port Authority Police: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested For Weapon Possession At LaGuardia Airport

KINGBIGROB300 RT @MySportsUpdate: #Jets DL Quinnen Williams was arrested and charged at LaGuardia Airport for criminal possession of a weapon. Police say… 1 day ago ChiRadio #Nfl #news Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at LaGuardia Airport https://t.co/HesjUe10eO 3 days ago Captain Sparrow RT @RichCimini: In addition to his Glock 19 handgun, Quinnen Williams allegedly was carrying ammunition, per Port Authority Police spokespe… 3 days ago MyTransit Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested at LaGuardia Airport for Gun Possession: Port Authority Police - NBC New York… https://t.co/wSPeTRYrrm 3 days ago Silvia RT @NBCNewYork: New York Jets defensive lineman and 2019 third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams was arrested after he allegedly brought… 3 days ago NBC New York New York Jets defensive lineman and 2019 third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams was arrested after he allegedly… https://t.co/ErgJNmWA4x 3 days ago Kurtis Ludden RT @andy_vasquez: From the Port Authority Police: Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at about 9:15 pm tonight at LGA for… 3 days ago