Jeff Vinton As of Thursday, the missing kids' mother was booked at the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho. This comes after… https://t.co/NnYdUmoHkO 5 minutes ago Rafael Gil RT @RickAlanRoss: Lori Vallow in Idaho jail ahead of Friday court appearance in missing-children case https://t.co/2du7hpQH5h 41 minutes ago ℜ𝔢𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔠𝔞 𝔏𝔶𝔫𝔫 RT @KimPowellTV: What an emotional day for JJ and Tylee’s grandparents. The moment #LoriVallow finally arrived in Idaho was surreal, but se… 49 minutes ago KUTV 2News Lori Vallow will be in court today, once again asking a judge to lower her $5 million bail. https://t.co/a4j7Xqc9mC 54 minutes ago stevedyer Lori Vallow in Idaho jail ahead of Friday court appearance in missing-children case https://t.co/mYdh8MLp6x 1 hour ago Brisco Darling Esq. She. Killed. Her. Kids. Say it. https://t.co/4y6w4QhvyC #Idaho #Hawaii 1 hour ago SANDALIO CARMONA Lori Vallow in Idaho jail ahead of Friday court appearance in missing-children case https://t.co/5j8T7nSDph #FoxNews 1 hour ago neosez Lori Vallow in Idaho jail ahead of Friday court appearance in missing-children caseLori Vallow, the Idaho mom facin… https://t.co/iDN69QbQVH 2 hours ago