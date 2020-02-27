Global  

Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Colorado authorities announced the first two coronavirus cases in their state, while Maryland's Governor announced his state's first three. All five patients had traveled internationally. (March 6)
 
New Coronavirus Cases

New Coronavirus Cases 00:18

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday there are five more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move...
WorldNews

Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.
Reuters


