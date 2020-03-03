Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Catholic Church > 'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
As the new coronavirus spreads around the United States, Catholic churches are changing practices during Mass. But most worshipers aren't too worried.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus 02:19

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services

The Chicago Archdiocese issued new guidelines for mass amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Diocese is making changes to Mass in preparation of a possible coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Catholic churches are changing parts of Mass as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus spreads across the states, some Catholic churches are changing their practices during Mass.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

bajilisukri

korokhijau RT @NCStinn: Scientists: you should wash your hands because of Coronavirus. People: I'm gonna stop flying, hoard masks, work from home & t… 2 seconds ago

rjsrelief

ia RT @doyutiful: anyways, I have a feeling. sm told Johnny "everything is in your hands" and he cared about all the rest. everything, promoti… 3 seconds ago

ToshiVerma11

Toshi Verma RT @SahilDa68363820: #FridayThoughts Now, solution of all problems is ONE. It is the book "GyanGanga" written by संत रामपाल जी Folded hand… 3 seconds ago

jj1bdx

Kenji Rikitake RT @rachelnabors: Wash you're freaking hands. It makes a HUGE difference! (Also sorry, but hand sanitizer is not as effective on skin as t… 3 seconds ago

BergmanHans

Hans Bergman Why you shouldn't get a face mask to "protect" you against Coronavirus (OVID-19).... Still, the tips are to limit t… https://t.co/4HSvOR9Tgi 4 seconds ago

c_skyles

courtney🌾 Y’all i don’t even watch greys anatomy, but I wanted to throw hands with about 17 people last night for posting sna… https://t.co/JBfcyrqXwP 4 seconds ago

SantiagoJones

Santiago Jones Now wash your hands 4 seconds ago

jackielegss

Jacks RT @nogumhundo: Was y’all not washin ya hands before 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.