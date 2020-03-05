Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Rabbi Linked To New Rochelle Lawyer Tests Positive; More Schools Closed

Coronavirus Update: Rabbi Linked To New Rochelle Lawyer Tests Positive; More Schools Closed

CBS 2 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Rabbi Reuven Fink is among 17 patients connected to a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle and 22 statewide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-Quarantine 02:09

 At least 18 of the confirmed New York coronavirus cases trace back to a man from New Rochelle. Hundreds of people who attend his house of worship are under quarantine and that is raising any number of difficulties; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 More Schools Closed Over Coronavirus [Video]2 More Schools Closed Over Coronavirus

Two private schools will be closed Friday in New York City after parents of students may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Coronavirus Update: New York Officials Say More Test Kits Are Needed As Number Of Cases Grows [Video]Coronavirus Update: New York Officials Say More Test Kits Are Needed As Number Of Cases Grows

There is a coronavirus test kit shortage in New York City as concerns continue; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo: 'We're dealing with a coronavirus epidemic' as NY cases rise to 11

Gov. Andrew M.Cuomo said nine new cases stemmed from a New Rochelle lawyer who is hospitalized with COVID-19.
Newsday

Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America

(Natural News) Coronavirus update highlights for March 5th, 2020: – Two more coronavirus cases are now confirmed in New York City. Importantly, the origin of...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

AmericanMousa

Mousa 🇺🇸 Coronavirus Update: Rabbi Linked To New Rochelle Lawyer Tests Positive; More Schools Closed https://t.co/RKSL8SYoOz 23 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption Coronavirus Update: Rabbi Linked To New Rochelle Lawyer Tests Positive; More Schools Closed https://t.co/dtcx69q3nQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.