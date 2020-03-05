Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to cruise passengers stranded off coast

California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to cruise passengers stranded off coast

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship

National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship 01:08

 Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday (March 5) to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the vessel, which has been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess [Video]Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Kathleen Reid, a passenger aboard the Grand Princess, which is ordered to remain off the coast of San Francisco and may have passengers with coronavirus, details life on the vessel, but says 'nobody..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship held at sea after former passenger's death

Coronavirus test kits were flown to the Grand Princess cruise ship by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters. The cruiseliner, which has been banned from docking in San...
CBS News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Virus test kits lowered to cruise ship off Calif.

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

AgtTravelers

TravelersAgt California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to Grand Princess cruise ship | ABC News… https://t.co/AgBwnPcBSx 43 minutes ago

DaleDiswaneck

Diana Dale California National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing delivers COVID19 Kits to The Grand Princess, March 5th https://t.co/PsNuVi4tDc 1 hour ago

GAMmovies

GAMmovies RT @AFP: VIDEO: California's National Guard delivers #coronavirus test kits to a cruise ship off the California coast. The Grand Princes… 2 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to Grand Princess cruise ship | ABC News https://t.co/Ci7dtH5bv8 3 hours ago

JennyJennyrpage

jenny page RT @jamaalaldin_tv: California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to Grand Princess cruise ship | ABC News https://t.co/p8wpgcUq… 3 hours ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to Grand Princess cruise ship | ABC News https://t.co/p8wpgcUq33 4 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News California National Guard delivers coronavirus test kits to Grand Princess cruise ship | ABC News… https://t.co/87ynKqRjLj 4 hours ago

barrenecheapatt

Patricia Barrenechea 🇲🇽 RT @Ruptly: National Guard helicopter delivers #coronavirus testing kits to ship with thousands on board #USA #California https://t.co/X3Bl… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.