Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods executed despite pleas to save his life

Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods executed despite pleas to save his life

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Alabama prison inmate Nathaniel Woods was executed on Thursday despite pleas to save his life. Woods was present when three police officers were killed in Birmingham in 2004. The man who pulled the trigger, Kerry Spencer, is still awaiting execution on death row. Relatives of the three slain officers watched Woods die. Woods did not offer any last words.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordyn Woods Had a 'Reality Check' When Tristan Thompson Kissing Scandal Broke [Video]Jordyn Woods Had a 'Reality Check' When Tristan Thompson Kissing Scandal Broke

Jordyn Woods Had a 'Reality Check' When Tristan Thompson Kissing Scandal Broke The model was ousted by the Kardashian-Jenner family when she was accused of kissing the basketball star when he was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods Jr., linked to killings of 3 police officers; no last words

Death row inmate Nathaniel Woods Jr. was executed by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2004 killing of three police officers shot by another man at a...
FOXNews.com

2 Jurors Voted to Spare Nathaniel Woods's Life. Alabama Is Set to Execute Him.

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. Advocates are urging the governor to intervene...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tagmuse

Talaya Grimes RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods executed; Woods' co-defendant, who has confessed to being the triggerman and denies W… 12 seconds ago

Mzladythalady

✨ Goddess 💓🤞 Dominique 💘 😒😒😒 @societysconcern Alabama put an inmate to death Thursday evening for the 2004 slayings of three police officers… https://t.co/1gcun9G2GU 26 seconds ago

jabbyjanene

#KellyFanAlways #BillyFanAlways #RideorDie RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods executed; Woods' co-defendant, who has confessed to being the triggerman and denies Woo… 30 seconds ago

toughbuttreport

#ToughButtReports Alabama inmate who killed a Policeman, got to live 16 years longer than his victim... how’s that right❓ Finally .… https://t.co/kGciUwbD1J 3 minutes ago

realChadCAkin

Chad Akin 🇺🇸🧢🦄 RT @DianneG: Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods - https://t.co/nkR6mAXUwe 3 minutes ago

WarZoneUS

WarZoneUS - ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ Alabama inmate who killed a Policeman, got to live 16 years longer than his victim... how’s that right❓ Finally .… https://t.co/DVato2Pzmo 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.