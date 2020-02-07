Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > February Jobs Report: 273,000 Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

February Jobs Report: 273,000 Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

Daily Caller Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
273,000 jobs added
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: What the February Jobs Reports Mean for Markets

What the February Jobs Reports Mean for Markets 01:51

 Let's take a look at the jobs report and take a look at the March jobs report.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jobs report will keep Fed on hold: wealth manager [Video]Jobs report will keep Fed on hold: wealth manager

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in January but previous months’ gains were revised downward. Runnymede Capital’s Chris Wang says the report will push the Fed to keep interest rates..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:43Published

January Job Report Reveals Stronger-Than-Expected Additions [Video]January Job Report Reveals Stronger-Than-Expected Additions

January Job Report Reveals Stronger-Than- Expected Additions The U.S. economy added 225,000 non-farm payroll jobs in January. The number greatly exceeded Wall Street projections of 158,000 added..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dow falls 250 points after turbulent week, oil drops to 3-year low

After a rollercoaster week, the Dow cut some of its losses after sliding nearly 900 points Friday morning, closing down over 250 points as fears over the new...
FOXNews.com

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 216,000

With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.