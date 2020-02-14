Global  

Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton has addressed the affair he had with Monica Lewinsky 25 years ago. The revelations are part of a new Hulu docuseries out Friday, titled "Hillary." In it, Mr. Clinton acknowledges the relationship he had with Lewinsky was out-of-line.
