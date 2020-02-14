Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Former President Bill Clinton has addressed the affair he had with Monica Lewinsky 25 years ago. The revelations are part of a new Hulu docuseries out Friday, titled "Hillary." In it, Mr. Clinton acknowledges the relationship he had with Lewinsky was out-of-line.
The former U.S. first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton discusses the brutally honest four-part docuseries "Hillary", featuring never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical..