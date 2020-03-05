Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Mortgage Rates To Plunge

Friday, 6 March 2020
People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck. Mortgage rates have dropped again, and financial experts say the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.
Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows 01:04

 The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck.Mortgage rates have dropped again and the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.

How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates

Taking a look at the news headlines, we see a fluctuating stock market and concerns over Coronavirus. Those things impact many aspects of our lives, including mortgage rates. So what do these headlines..

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record LowsWatch VideoWorries over the coronavirus outbreak have driven mortgage rates down to record lows, according to Freddie Mac. The mortgage buyer said Thursday...
MBA cancels upcoming technology conference over coronavirus concerns

Concerns of coronavirus have already affected the housing industry by driving mortgage rates down to record lows, but it looks like that’s just the tip of the...
