Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Publisher After Employee Walkout

The Wrap Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hachette Book Group has dropped Woody Allen’s autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” a day after dozens of the company’s employees staged a walkout in protest of the book’s acquisition.

In a statement from Hachette sent to TheWrap, the publishing company said that it will not move forward with publishing Allen’s memoir, which was scheduled for an April 7 release, and will return all rights to Allen.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard,” Hachette said in a statement. “Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

*Also Read:* Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir

The book’s acquisition by Grand Central Publishing, a Hachette imprint, was first announced on Monday. The book had previously struggled to find a publisher; last year, the New York Times reported that executives at four of the major publishing houses turned down the book in light of allegations that Allen had molested his daughter Dylan Farrow several years ago. (Allen has repeatedly denied the accusation.)

On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout in protest of the book’s acquisition in solidarity with Dylan and Ronan Farrow, both of whom had publicly criticized the book’s acquisition, and survivors of sexual assault.

In response to the employee walkout, Dylan Farrow tweeted that she was “unbelievably overwhelmed and so incredibly grateful for the solidarity demonstrated by” the Hachette employees.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Farrow wrote.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir

Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With 'Catch and Kill' Publisher for Acquiring Woody Allen Memoir

Dylan Farrow Calls Woody Allen Memoir 'Deeply Upsetting'

Woody Allen Autobiography, 'Apropos of Nothing,' to Be Published in April
