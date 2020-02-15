Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > NBC’s ‘Night School’ Pilot Casts ‘AJ and the Queen’ Alum Josh Segarra in Kevin Hart Role

NBC’s ‘Night School’ Pilot Casts ‘AJ and the Queen’ Alum Josh Segarra in Kevin Hart Role

The Wrap Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NBC’s ‘Night School’ Pilot Casts ‘AJ and the Queen’ Alum Josh Segarra in Kevin Hart RoleNBC has tapped “AJ and the Queens” alum Josh Segarra to star in its “Night School” adaptation, taking over the role played by Kevin Hart in the film.

The multi-camera comedy pilot, which is executive produced by Hart, centers on a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom. Segarra will play Teddy Walker, a charming salesman who enrolls in the class.

He joins the previously announced Shanola Hampton, who plays the Tiffany Haddish role in the pilot, Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher who doesn’t suffer fools and takes no prisoners. “Marlon” creator Chris Moynihan is writer and executive producer.

*Also Read:* Kevin Hart's 'Night School' Series Adaptation Ordered to Pilot at NBC

Released in September 2018, “Night School” starred Hart as a high school dropout who returns to his would-be alma mater to obtain his GED under the tutelage of an unorthodox teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish. The film grossed $77 million at the domestic box office but was roundly panned by critics, with a 27% fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The adaptation hails from Universal Television, Moynihan’s Bicycle Path Productions, Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Media, which produced the original film. Packer, Sheila Ducksworth and Malcolm D. Lee, the film’s director, will executive produce alongside Hart and Moynihan.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

America Ferrera to Depart NBC's 'Superstore'

NBC Renews Dick Wolf's 'Chicago' Franchise, 'Law & Order: SVU' for 3 More Seasons

NBCU's Peacock Signs Massive Licensing Deal With A+E Networks
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening [Video]LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening

From February 22 thru March 14, 2020It was a bit of an adjustment on opening night when the role of Elizabeth was being acted by someone other than the singer. If not for the exquisite voice of..

Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished

Freedom boys, Oneida Nation girls notch Thursday night wins [Video]Freedom boys, Oneida Nation girls notch Thursday night wins

Freedom boys, Oneida Nation girls notch Thursday night wins

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.