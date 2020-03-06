Jean Magquette RT @BBCWorld: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/vZH5J4MDp3 3 minutes ago Onyx Paradigm⚡️👊🏿💪🏿⚡️ Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/B2PGPaP7UR 6 minutes ago DM BBC News: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher BBC News - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at pu… https://t.co/jc9jngfmZ7 9 minutes ago Rob Chappell BBC News - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/JbKnALPdUX 10 minutes ago John Matthews Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/RwdanVqcvj 12 minutes ago Alberto Allen - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/UPW2tEOfxg 12 minutes ago phil RT @ppjkis: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher. He had***with his daughter who was a minor at the time, he’s lucky he’s n… 13 minutes ago Dr Marrisa RT @BBCNews: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/eASY6PEAmv 13 minutes ago