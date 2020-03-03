Global  

Publisher drops Woody Allen's book

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Allen's estranged child, Ronan Farrow, said he was disappointed that Hachette – who published his book about sexual abusers – also acquired Allen's book.
News video: Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release 00:44

 Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Publisher drops Woody Allen's memoir amid Ronan Farrow criticism, employee protests

Hachette Book Group has decided not to move forward with publishing Woody Allen's memoir intended for release in April.
USATODAY.com

Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcement Friday by Hachette...
Seattle Times

