Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > SXSW 2020 Canceled After Austin Mayor Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Due to Coronavirus

SXSW 2020 Canceled After Austin Mayor Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Due to Coronavirus

The Wrap Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
SXSW 2020 Canceled After Austin Mayor Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Due to CoronavirusThe 2020 SXSW Festival has been canceled due to growing concerns over the coronavirus, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Friday, declaring a “state of emergency” in the city.

“This is a medical and data-driven decision,” he said at the press conference.

The annual festival was expected to take place March 13 to March 20 in Austin, Texas. SXSW tweeted on Friday that they are “devastated to share this news.”

*Also Read:* CAA Restricts Travel for Employees Due to Coronavirus Concerns

“The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions,” the statement read. “This is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place.”

On the SXSW website, an additional statement read: “We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. For our registrants, clients, and participants we will be in touch as soon as possible and will publish an FAQ. We understand the gravity of the situation for all the creatives who utilize SXSW to accelerate their careers; for the global businesses; and for Austin and the hundreds of small businesses – venues, theatres, vendors, production companies, service industry staff, and other partners that rely so heavily on the increased business that SXSW attracts.”

Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health, said, “The department will be working with the Austin Center of Events to ensure all events have a disease mitigation plan. Because there are dynamics with COVID-19, we will evaluate each event case by case. We have NO documented cases of person-to-person transmission in Austin right now.”

See SXSW’s tweet below.



An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy

— SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020



More to come…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:46Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has 53 confirmed cases.
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphbizjournalsUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesNaturalNews.comSFGateFOXNews.comNewsy

Seattle City Council approves Mayor Jenny Durkan’s coronavirus emergency, makes some requests

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan acquired broad new powers Thursday as the City Council approved an emergency declaration designed to help address the novel...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PRAVDASFGate

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuccessfulFolks

RokhMedia SXSW canceled due to coronavirus after Austin declares ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/K23Tz8fSgp https://t.co/4z789WHrB6 40 seconds ago

RokhMedia

FinanceNews SXSW canceled due to coronavirus after Austin declares ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/2ssLhkShOn https://t.co/Iuo2cxULgz 41 seconds ago

themusicconnect

The Music Connection RT @lorakolodny: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus after Austin declares ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/24EnEW78UL by @meganccgraham 48 seconds ago

HobanGirl

Blanche Horst BREAKING: SXSW is canceled, Austin and Travis County announce | The 2020 version of South by Southwest will not hap… https://t.co/cHJkNjYxjW 2 minutes ago

LatinoSportsGuy

Mario Flores RT @FastCompany: SXSW 2020 canceled after Austin mayor declares coronavirus a ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/esgydJQTmH 3 minutes ago

Dangamipissed

Dang am i pissed off RT @LauraWalkerKC: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus after Austin declares ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/Vc6KeEB8cg 3 minutes ago

KQEDarts

KQED Arts & Culture As SXSW organizers announce the Austin festival's cancellation, over a dozen Bay Area conferences and events have b… https://t.co/FhSaTBE9xF 3 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva SXSW 2020 canceled after Austin mayor declares coronavirus a ‘local disaster’ https://t.co/1xx5skclMz https://t.co/dZziosi3dG 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.